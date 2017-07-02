Aircraft On Display At Airport

The aircraft that is part of this year’s Radio Dubuque Airshow and Fireworks will be available for public viewing at the Dubuque Regional Airport on Sunday. The free event will be held at the Old Airport Terminal. The aircraft scheduled to be on display includes the F/A 18 Super Hornet, A-10 Thunderbolt, Fokker Aircraft, MH-53E Helicopter and the North American P-51 Mustang. The public is invited to view and take pictures of the aircraft during the event which will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.