AFSCME Backs Finkenauer

One of Iowa’s most powerful unions says it’ll back a Dubuque Democrat’s bid for a seat in Congress. AFSCME Council 61 has endorsed State Representative Abby Finkenauer in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District. Finkenauer is one of four Democrats who will seek their party’s nomination, and then will try to oust two-term Congressman Rod Blum. AFSCME is the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees. Its Iowa chapter represents about 40-thousand people. In a statement released on Friday, the group’s president, Danny Homan, called Finkenauer one of the State Legislature’s fiercest defenders of workers’ rights, saying “we need a fighter with Abby’s background, backbone, and experience taking on anti-worker GOP policies in Washington.” AFSCME’s Iowa Council also announced over the weekend that they’ll support State Senator Nate Boulton in the race for Iowa Governor.