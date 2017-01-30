AFC wins Pro Bowl…49ers get a GM on TV…Colts hire Chiefs exec…Federer tops Nadal

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Alex Smith and Andy Dalton threw touchdown passes as the AFC topped the NFC, 20-13 in the Pro Bowl at Orlando. Smith hit Delanie Walker for a 26-yard TD and Dalton found Travis Kelce for a 23-yard score while the AFC was building a 20-7 lead. Lorenzo Alexander secured the victory by intercepting Kurt Cousins deep in AFC territory with just over a minute to play.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – Fox Sports football analyst John Lynch has been hired as the new general manager of the San Francisco 49ers. The three-time All Pro selection replaces Trent Baalke and inherits a franchise that was 2-14 this season, matching the worst in team history. Lynch comes into the job with no front-office experience, having gone straight from the playing field to the broadcast booth in 2008.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Indianapolis Colts have hired former Kansas City executive Chris Ballard as their new general manager, replacing Ryan Grigson. Ballard was hired by the Chiefs in 2013 as the director of player personnel and was promoted to director of football operations under current Kansas City GM John Dorsey. Like Grigson, Ballard has never been an NFL GM before joining the Colts.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – A pair of 35-year-olds are the reigning Australian Open singles champions after Roger Federer followed Serena Williams’ win with a victory over Rafael Nadal . Federer claimed his 18th career Grand Slam title and fifth Australian Open crown by outlasting Nadal, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. Federer became the oldest man since Ken Rosewall in 1972 to win a slam.

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Spaniard Jon Rahm closed with a 5-under 67 to win the PGA’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines by three strokes over Charles Howell III and C.T. Pan. Rahm eagled two of his last six holes, including a 60-foot putt from the back fringe of the par-5 18th. The 22-year-old became the youngest tournament champion and the first player in 26 years to get his initial PGA Tour title at Torrey Pines.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Top-ranked Villanova trailed by as many as 10 in the second half on Sunday before Donte DiVicenzo scored on a tip-in at the buzzer to give the Wildcats a 61-59 win over 12th-ranked Virginia. Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges each scored 15 points as the Wildcats bounced back from last week’s loss to Marquette. Villanova hasn’t dropped two in a row since 2013.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson and Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds scored five seconds apart as the Metropolitan Division beat the Pacific Division 4-3 in the final of the NHL All-Star game at Los Angeles. The Metropolitans trailed 3-2 until Atkinson and Simmonds tallied to put them ahead with 5:03 remaining. They each scored twice for their division, which knocked off the Atlantic Division 10-6 before rallying against the Pacific.