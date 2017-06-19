Additional Fireworks Sales Licenses Approved

Another handful of Dubuque businesses have been approved to begin selling fireworks. Late last week, the state fire marshal’s office approved the license applications of seven more businesses. They include:

– All three of the Dollar General stores in Dubuque

– Dubuque’s Menard’s store

– A temporary stand known as “Phantom Fireworks” that will be located at the Kennedy Mall

– Two temporary locations under the name “TNT Fireworks,” which will set up in the parking lots of the Wacker Plaza and the Dubuque Sam’s Club

A Janesville, Wisconsin- based company called Cornellier Fireworks has also had two applications for fireworks stands in Dubuque approved. But the locations of those stands are not listed.