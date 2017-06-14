Adams, McCoy Selected in 6th Round of MLB Draft

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Two University of Iowa baseball players were selected in the sixth round of the Major League Baseball Draft yesterday.

Junior Jake Adams was chosen with the 181st pick by the Houston Astros, while Mason McCoy was taken seven picks later — No. 188 — by the Baltimore Orioles. They are Iowa’s highest draft picks since 1999.

Adams, the Big 10 Player of the Year was selected by the Astros after earning All-America plaudits from three different outlets (thus far) following his junior season.

McCoy was selected by Baltimore after earning second-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior.

The 2017 MLB Draft concludes Wednesday.