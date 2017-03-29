Accused Cop Killer’s Trial Moved to Dubuque

The trial of a central Iowa man accused of gunning down two police officers has been moved to Dubuque. Judge Karen Romano has granted a change of venue request filed by Scott Greene. He’s been charged with two counts of First Degree Murder in the deaths of Des Moines officer Anthony Beminio and Urbandale officer Justin Martin. Prosecutors say Green shot both officers to death as they sat in their squad cars last November. Romano agreed with to move the trial due to news coverage of the incident. She says it’s more like Greene will receive a fair trial in Dubuque County, where coverage of the shootings was not as extensive as in the Des Moines area. Greene’s trial is scheduled to begin in September. If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.