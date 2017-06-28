 AARP Health Care Meeting In Dubuque

About 80 people showed up today for a meeting about the Republican-led American Health Care Act at the Grand River Center in Dubuque. Yesterday the Senate was expected to vote on its’ version of the bill, but the vote was delayed. Today’s discussions centered on the future of Medicare, Medicaid and the cost of prescription drugs. Dean Pedersen with AARP says the best questions so far were asked by the audience in Dubuque. Anthony Carroll, Associate State Director says although it may change, both the House and Senate health care bills would have a domino effect on Medicare. According to Carroll, half of Iowa’s Medicaid spending is spent on people in Medicare. Carroll urges voters to contact their representatives in Washington and let them know about their concerns with the AHCA legislation. AARP has held similar health care discussions in six other Iowa cities this year. The last one will be held in Davenport tomorrow.