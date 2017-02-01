AAA’s “Tow to Go” Program Coming to Iowa for Super Bowl Weekend

Residents of Iowa who might do a little too much celebrating this Super Bowl Weekend will have a new option for getting home safe. Starting Friday, the AAA motor club is extending its “Tow to Go” program into Iowa and Nebraska. The initiative utilizes AAA member tow truck drivers to get impaired drivers and their vehicles home. The “Tow to Go” program is open to anyone, regardless of whether they’re a AAA member or not. AAA offers the program at various times of the year when people are likely to be drinking, but hopefully not driving. “Tow to Go” is the result of a partnership between AAA and Budweiser. The brewer helps promote the program through information and signage in various bars where the program is available. “Tow to Go” has been used in a handful of southern states for about two decades. In that time, AAA estimates that it has taken about 25,000 impaired drivers off the roads.