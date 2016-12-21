AAA: Gas Prices to Stay Steady Through Holidays, Early 2017

Travelers who will be hitting the road for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays will be getting a bit of a break on gas prices. According to the AAA auto club, prices are as low for this time of year as they’ve been over the past decade. That’s despite a recent bump in fuel costs. Gail Weinholzer from AAA says they’re expecting gas prices to remain steady over the winter months, when there’s much less change in prices compared to other times of the year. The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas at Dubuque retailers is $2.24, which is a couple cents higher than the statewide average for Iowa.