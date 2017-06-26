AAA: 44+ Million to Travel Over 4th of July

Analysts expect upwards of 40 million people to travel over the 4th of July weekend, and many of them are likely being spurred by a dip in gas prices. In fact, Gail Weinholzer from the AAA auto club tells us that gas prices here in Iowa are as low as they’ve been for the 4th of July holiday in a dozen years. AAA has found that summer travel typically takes people to place where there are theme or amusement parks. She expects those areas to be busy this weekend too. AAA has predicted record travel over the past few major holidays, dating back to last Thanksgiving. Weinholzer says low gas prices are a major factor in people’s decisions on whether to take a trip. AAA expects a total of 44 million Americans to travel at least fifty miles between Friday and next Tuesday. Nearly 38 million of those travelers will be on the nation’s roadways.