911 Outage Impacting East Dubuque, Elizabeth, Mossbach

A handful of Jo Daviess County communities are again without 911 service today. According to a notice from the county sheriff’s office, today’s outage is impacting residents of East Dubuque, Elizabeth, and Mossbach. Residents of those communities may have trouble reaching the county 911 center in Galena, especially if calling from a landline phone. In the event of an emergency, people in the impacted areas are asked to call the sheriff’s office or their local police department.