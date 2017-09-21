90 Degree Days Extremely Rare in Late September

We’re expecting another hot day tomorrow, and if the temperature gets high enough, Dubuque could experience a historical first. According to KCRG Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara, the high temperature has only reach 90 degrees in Dubuque in September 25 times since records have been kept. Most of those happened toward the beginning of the month. If we reach 90 tomorrow, it will be the first time that’s happened this late in September. A combination of conditions are coming together to create the warm weather, including wind direction and speed, warm overnight temperatures, and a lack of moisture. The difference between hitting 90 degrees now versus in the middle of the summer is the temperature will only stay that high for a couple hours. It’s also rare to have an extended stretch of warm days this time of year. But that isn’t the case for us now. O’Mara says there have only been a couple of occasions – none of them recent – when Dubuque saw a string of 80- or 90-degree days in late September. O’Mara is predicting Saturday’s high to be right at 90 degrees as well, with temperatures staying above 85 through Monday. That would make for a streak of six days with a high of at least 85 degrees.