8+ Years in Prison for Man Who Kept Meth Around Kids

A federal judge has ordered a Dubuque man to spend more than eight years in federal prison for possessing meth with children present. 34-year-old Brian Kamm had pled guilty to one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance in a Home with Minors Present in March. He admitted to having at least 35 grams of pure meth in his house in August of last year. Kamm has been sentenced to 99 months behind bars, which works out to eight years and three months. The judge said 17 months of the sentence were specifically assigned due to the presence of minors. Kamm also pled guilty to a charge of Possession of Firearms and Ammunition by a Drug User. Once he’s released from prison, he’ll have to spend five years on probation.