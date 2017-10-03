59 Dead, More Than 500 Injured in Las Vegas Shooting…Vegas Shooter Had 23 Gun Arsenal…Singer Tom Petty Dead at 66

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Hospitals were overflowing with victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel. Emergency personnel scrambled to deal with the aftermath of a Sunday attack by 64-year-old retired accountant Stephen Paddock that would kill 59 and wound 527. Authorities had nothing to say about Paddock’s motive.

MESQUITE, Nev. (AP) – Stephen Paddock had a penchant for guns, high-limit video poker and real estate deals. His father was a notorious fugitive bank robber. He had a recent live-in girlfriend and two ex-wives and seemed to live a comfortable life in a Nevada retirement community. His life is the subject of a sprawling investigation into what drove him to show up at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino with at least 10 suitcases filled with guns and open fire from his 32nd floor suite on a country music festival.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives. There was a U.S. army veteran whose battlefield instincts kicked in. There was a man one survivor knows only as Zach who herded people to a safe place. They risked danger to help strangers, and without them the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. modern history could have been worse.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is meeting Tuesday with some of the 3.4 million Puerto Ricans struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria, as criticism of the federal government’s sluggish response continues. The president is expected to spend more than five hours on the ground, meeting with first responders, local officials and some of the residents struggling to recover from a hurricane that, in the president’s words, left the island U.S. territory “flattened.”

NEW YORK (AP) – Only a week before Tom Petty’s death, the 66-year-old rocker and his band, the Heartbreakers, had wrapped up a 40th anniversary tour. Petty died Tuesday night after suffering cardiac arrest. Petty built a discography that included, “The Waiting,” “Listen to Her Heart,” “Here Comes My Girl,” “Refugee” and “You Got Lucky.”