A downtown Dubuque landmark is back open. The operators of the Fenelon Place Elevator – commonly known as the 4th Street Elevator – re-opened Saturday. The elevator closed earlier this month after a part broke. A replacement arrived last week and repairs have been made. The elevator runs from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM each day from April through November. The elevator was built all the way back in 1882, and is considered to be the world’s shortest and steepest railway.