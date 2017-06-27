42 IS Prisoners Killed in Airstrike…Status of Senate Healthcare Bill Unclear…Prisoners Killed Fellow Inmates to Get Death Penalty

WASHINGTON (AP) – Iranians at Tehran’s international airport say they don’t expect to encounter any difficulties traveling to the United States despite the Supreme Court’s partial reinstatement of President Donald Trump’s travel ban. The Iranian government did not immediately comment on the ban, which would apply to Iran and five other Muslim-majority countries. The ban would exempt those with “a bona fide relationship” with a person or entity in the United States.

BEIRUT (AP) – Syrian activists say an airstrike targeting an Islamic State-run jail in eastern Syria has killed at least 42 prisoners. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says at least 15 IS jailers and fighters were also killed in the airstrike that happened on Monday in the Deir El-Zour province.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s promise to repeal and replace ‘Obamacare’ depends on the votes of a key group of GOP senators with qualms about the legislation leadership is pushing to a vote this week. These lawmakers range from moderates to conservatives, and include senators who were just re-elected and a couple facing tough re-election fights.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Along the way, the Republican crusade to repeal “Obamacare” also turned into an effort to put limits on the future growth of Medicaid, which serves about 70 million low-income people. That bit of mission creep is complicating prospects for the GOP legislation, and could lead to deadlock. Medicaid used to be a stepchild, but over time it’s become a financial mainstay in local communities for hospitals, nursing homes, insurers, and most recently treatment centers confronting the opioid crisis.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina convicted killer says he and a fellow inmate couldn’t bear to spend the rest of their lives behind bars, so they killed four fellow inmates at Kirkland Correctional Institution. Thirty-five-year-old Denver Simmons tells The Associated Press that on April 7, he and 26-year-old Jacob Philip lured four men from the unit for mentally ill prisoners into Simmons’ cell and beat and strangled them. Simmons says he and Philip want to be executed.