4+ Inches of Rain Falls on Parts of Clayton County

Parts of Clayton County saw significant rainfall from storms that moved through the area this morning. According to the National Weather Service, about half of the county has reported receiving at least an inch of rain through 9:00 AM. The heaviest amounts appear to have fallen in the area between Elkader and Gunder, where upwards of four inches of rain have been reported. Some of that heavy rain appears to have fallen directly onto an area where the Turkey River flows through the county, meaning the river level is likely to increase dramatically in the next day or two. The weather service reports that the Turkey has risen a couple of inches at Elkader in just the past few hours. This morning’s rain largely missed both Dubuque and Delaware counties, with only trace amounts of precipitation reported in the northern portions of those counties.