3A,2A, and 1A Softball Regional Pairings Announced

The Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union has released the brackets for the Class 3A, 2A, and 1A regional softball tournaments next month.

In Class 3A; Dyersville Beckman, currently ranked 7th is the top seed in Region 4 and will host Oelwein on July 5th. 11th ranked West Delaware is also in the region.

In Class 2A Region 5; Clayton Ridge will open at Alburnett on July 3rd while Cascade and Bellevue will meet on July 5th in a regional quarterfinal round game at Cascade. 4th ranked Durant in the top seed in the region.

In Class 1A Region 5; Bellevue Marquette Catholic will play at home on July 3rd against Midland. The top seed in the region is top ranked Lansing Kee.

The Class 4A and 5A pairings will be announced on Thursday. For the complete pairings: http://ighsau.org/2017/06/19/2017-regional-softball-pairings/