3A and 4A High School Baseball Pairings Announced

The map of the road to Principal Park and the Class 4A and 3A state baseball tournaments have been announced.

In Class 4A first round games next Friday night (July 14) in Substate 5: Western Dubuque is the top seed and will host Davenport Central. Hempstead drew the number 5 seed and will travel to 2nd seeded Cedar Rapids Washington. 3rd seed Bettendorf will host 4th seed Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

In Substate 4: Senior is the 3rd seed and will host Pleasant Valley at Petrakis Park. The other first round games have top seed Iowa City High hosting Waterloo East and number 2 seed Clinton hosting 5th seed Linn-Mar. The highest remaining seeds have a bye to their substate final while the other two winners play in the semi-finals on Monday, July 17th. The substate final is July 19th at the home of the highest remaining seed.

In Class 3A District 6 of Substate 3: Wahlert will meet Union Laporte City next Friday night at 5 o’clock in the first game of a doubleheader at Manchester. The second game has West Delaware meeting Independence. The winners play at Manchester on Monday, July 17th for a trip to the Substate Final at Waverly two nights later to play the District 5 champion.