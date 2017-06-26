3A and 4A Baseball Tournament Groupings Announced

In case you missed it, late Friday the Iowa High School Athletic Association released the groupings for the Class 4A substate and Class 3A district high school baseball tournaments.

In Class 4A both Hempstead and Western Dubuque are in Substate 5 which also includes: Bettendorf, Cedar Rapids Jefferson and Davenport Central. The Senior Rams are in Substate 4 which includes: Clinton, Iowa City High, Linn-Mar, Pleasant Valley, and Waterloo East.

In Class 3A; Wahlert Catholic has been assigned to District 6which includes: West Delaware, Union Laporte City, and Independence. The winner of District 6 will face the District 5 winner in the Substate 3 final. District 5 consists of Charles City, Crestwood, Decorah, and Waverly-Shellrock.

The pairings will be announced next week. The Class 1A and 2A pairings will be announced sometime this week.