3 Car Crash In Grant County Sends Two People To The Hospital

A three car crash in Grant County earlier this month sent two people to the hospital. A press release from the sheriff’s office says the accident happened on June 1st on Highway 80 near Edison Road in Hazel Green. A car driven by 18 year old Brandon Erdenberger of Benton was headed south, when he cross the centerline and struck the right front of a northbound car driven by 79 year old Shirley Dunbar of Hazel Green. Dunbar’s car spun around and left the road coming to rest in a ditch. Erdenberger’s car also spun around upon impact and was struck on the passenger side by a car that was behind Dunbar driven by 30 year old Megan Flately of Benton. Both vehicles came to rest along the east shoulder of the road. Flately and Erdenberger were both transported to hospitals in Dubuque to be treated for their injuries. Dunbar received some injuries, but refused transport by EMS. Erdenberger was cited for Operating Left of Center and Inattentive Driving.