25 Maryland Holds Off Hawkeyes

The Iowa men’s basketball team erased a 13-point second-half deficit, but No. 25 Maryland closed out the game with a 15-4 run to hand the Hawkeyes an 84-76 loss Thursday night at Carver Hawkeye Arena. Senior Peter Jok led Iowa in scoring with 14. Former Wahlert prep Cordell Pemsl added nine points.

The defeat snaps Iowa’s seven-game home-court winning streak and drops the team’s record to 11-9 overall and 3-4 in Big Ten play. Maryland is 17-2, 5-1 — atop the conference standings. The Hawkeyes have the weekend off and will resume Big 10 play on Wednesday at Illinois.