Listen Live
Delays and Cancellations

Classic Beef Stew

October 27, 2017   Cookin' with Kaye

Classic Beef Stew 

2 1/2lbs. cubed beef stew meat (bottom round or chuck roast)

1 1 ½ lb. bone-in beef shank

3-4 tablespoons vegetable oil

4 cups beef broth or beef stock

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried parsley

½ teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespooons Worcestershire sauce

3 large potatoes, peeled and cubed

4 carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces

4 stalks celery, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 large onion, chopped

4 teaspoons corn starch

4 teaspoons cold water 

In a large pan, heat oil over medium heat.  Add bone-in beef shank to pan and brown on both sides.  Once browned, add to slow cooker.  Add beef stew cubes to pan and brown on all sides.  Using a slotted spoon, remove from pan and add to a large slow cooker.  Add beef broth or stock, along with the remaining ingredients, except the corn starch and cold water.  Cover and cook on low 7-8 hours.  After 7 hours of cooking time, remove bone-in beef shank to a platter, let cool slightly, remove meat from bone and return meat to slow cooker.  Dissolve cornstarch and cold water together in a small bowl, stir until smooth.  Add to slow cooker and stir.  Cook another 1 hour.  Serve.   

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email