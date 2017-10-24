Southwestern’s Wiederholt Makes Top 15 in Most Valuable Coach Program

Wiederholt of Southwestern Finalist For Most Valuable Coach

Southwestern High School gymnastics coach Karen Wiederholt of Hazel Green has made the cut of the final 15 coaches in the Most Valuable Coach program sponsored by U.S. Cellular. A combination of online voting, which will account for 20 percent of the final score and a panel of judges headed by Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner will determine the winner to be announced November 20th. Wiederholt has already earned $5000 for making the top 15. The winner will receive a 50-thousand dollar donation to the charitable organization of their choosing or the high school athletic department, and a trip to Orlando, Florida for an on-field recognition at the Under Armor High School All American Game.

Wiederholt has been coaching since 1974 and has won a number of team and individual state championship titles, coach of the year awards, and a place in the Wisconsin Hall of Fame. In addition to coaching, she led efforts to start a nonprofit gymnastic center in Hazel Green. She also leads a number of fundraisers each year to raise funds for new equipment, leotards, and more for her students.

Online voting continues through noon on November 14th at theMostValuableCoach.com.