24/7 Drug Collection Box Installed by Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office

Residents of Dubuque County now have a place where they can dispose of unwanted drugs at any time. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office has installed a new drug collection box at the Law Enforcement Center on Iowa Street in Dubuque. The collection box is located in the entryway of the center, and will be accessible 24 hours a day, every day of the year. Expired or unused prescription drugs can be turned in. Illegal drugs are also accepted, though the box is not set up to handle needles or liquids. Authorities ask that all drop-offs be placed in a plastic bag, then deposited into the box. Bags will be available at the collection box’s location.