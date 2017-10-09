Former Fighting Saint Matheson Signed To Long Extension By Florida

The Florida Panthers have announced the club has signed defenseman Mike Matheson to an eight-year contract extension. Mattheson once a Dubuque Fighting Saint recorded 17 points (7-10-17) in 81 games during his rookie season last year and logged the most even-strength ice time of all Panthers

He has played in 87 career NHL games, all with Florida. In five career playoff games, Matheson has registered one point.

Matheson was originally selected by Florida in the first round of the 2012 NHL Draft before an outstanding college career at Boston College.

