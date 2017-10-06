Pulled Pork Ragu

4-5 lb. pork shoulder roast

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 carrots, peeled, halved and sliced

2 ribs celery, sliced

1 yellow onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, chopped

1 cup beef broth

1 (6 oz.) can tomato paste

1 (28 oz.) can crushed tomatoes

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

Fettucine pasta (cooked according to package directions)

In a large skillet, heat 1 ½ tablespoons oil over high heat. Add carrots, celery, onion; cook, stirring, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, stir and cook 1 minute. Remove vegetables from skillet. Add the remaining 1 ½ tablespoons oil. When warm, add pork shoulder roast and brown on all sides. While pork is browning, in a small bowl, mix together beef broth and tomato paste. Add to a large slow cooker. Stir in crushed tomatoes and half of the Italian Seasoning, half the salt and half the pepper. Remove pork roast from skillet and add to the slow cooker. Top with vegetables. Cook for 7-8 hours on low or 5 ½ hours on high. Remove pork to platter; let cool. Skim off excess fat from cooking liquid. Stir remaining Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper into the cooking liquid. Shred pork, or pull into bite size chunks, and add back to cooking liquid. Mix well and serve over cooked pasta.