Slow Cooker Lemon Garlic Chicken

2 cups water

3 chicken bouillon cubes

2 lemons, juiced

7-8 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons dried oregano

3-4 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken (breasts and thighs)

4 tablespoons unsalted butter or margarine

4 tablespoons cornstarch

½ cup water

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 box spaghetti or any type of long pasta or egg noodles

Combine 2 cups water, chicken bouillon cubes, lemon juice, minced garlic, and oregano in slow cooker, then stir to dissolve bouillon granules. Add chicken and butter or margarine.

Cover and cook on low for 3-4 hours. Remove chicken and dice or slice, then transfer to a serving dish.

Stir together cornstarch and water in a medium saucepan. Add the liquid from the slow cooker to the saucepan. Place over medium-high heat and bring to a boil, whisking continuously. Once sauce comes to a boil, reduce heat to low and simmer 1-2 minutes. Remove from heat.

Cook spaghetti or egg noodles while sauce is thickening. Drain. (if using Cremer’s egg noodles, they are pre-cooked, so, simply heat them for about 3-4 minutes in a pot of boiling water).

Add salt and pepper to taste. Add a few drops of fresh lemon juice for a little more zing, or a pinch of sugar if it’s a bit too tart. Serve chicken over pasta and ladle with sauce.