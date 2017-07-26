Wahlert With Walk Off Win At State Tournament

The fourth-seeded Wahlert Golden Eagles overcame a one-run deficit in the seventh inning to pull out a walk-off 5-4 victory over the fifth-seeded Marion Indians in a Class 3A state quarterfinal game yesterday afternoon at Principal Park.

After trailing for the majority of the game, the Golden Eagles pushed across two runs in the seventh inning to emerge victorious and grab their first summer state tournament win in program history. They were previously 0-6 in the tournament.

Joey Callahan provided the game-winning hit with a single in the seventh inning with the bases loaded.

Wahlert starter Alex Timp allowed three runs on seven hits in his three innings of work. He was relieved by Austin Savary, who went four innings while allowing one run on two hits. He earned the win.

Marion built a 3-0 lead but Wahlert responded with a big third inning. Savary picked up an RBI with a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Owen Funke. The Golden Eagles added another run on an error after the Marion shortstop bobbled a ball in the hole and allowed Jimmy McDermott to score.

Wahlert threatened to put up more runs in the inning, loading the bases with one out. But the Golden Eagles squandered the opportunity with a mental blunder. On a 2-2 count to Joey Callahan, the Wahlert runners tried to advance on the next pitch, thinking it was ball four. One runner was thrown out at home for the second out, as the other two runners advanced, but the damage was done. Callahan struck out looking on the next pitch, keeping the Marion lead at 3-2 after three frames.

Savary was once again in the midst of a Wahlert rally in the top of the fifth. Leading off the inning, Savary scorched a triple into the right-center field gap that rolled against the wall. Spencer Goerdt knocked in Savary a couple of batters later and tied the game at three with a single up the middle.

Things remained tied at three until the top of the seventh inning. Marion put runners on the corners with one out, and Baylor Fish knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly to right field, giving his team a late 4-3 lead.

The Golden Eagles weren’t done yet. McDermott doubled to start the inning and advanced to third on a fly out in the next at-bat. Goerdt drove him in with a single to tie the game at four and put two runners on base with just one out. The next batter, Mitch Morel, grounded a ball to the shortstop, who misplayed it, loading the bases. Callahan followed it up with a single down the left-field line to win the game for the Golden Eagles.

Wahlert will play Davenport Assumption in a Class 3A state semifinal at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Principal Park. You can hear the game on AM 1370 KDTH and kdth.com with pregame around 1:10pm Friday.