2016 Movers, Shakers, Newsmakers Winners

The 2016 top ten “Movers, Shakers and Newsmakers” were announced today Thursday during a luncheon at the Hotel Julian Dubuque. A total of twenty nominees were selected for their outstanding contributions to the Dubuque community. From the twenty nominees ten were chosen for special honors. Radio Dubuque’s Lisa Bennett, Mike Callaghan, Tim lary and Josh Crowell were selected after they alerted students of a fire at Loras College’s visitation Hall last March. Crowell says they are all humbled by the honor. Retired former Executive Director of the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium Jerry Enzler was among the ten chosen as a Mover, Shaker and Newsmaker. First year Dubuque City Councilman Luis Del Toro says he’s happy to receive the honor but he’s just doing his job. Northeast Iowa Community College President Dr. Liang Chee Wee says the college really makes a difference in the community. Mary and John Gronen of Gronen Properties were also among the top ten selected for the award. Other top ten Movers, Shakers and Newsmakers are mayor Roy Buol, Tut Fuller with Dubuque Bank and Trust, Emily Goodmannn and Erin Dragotto with Technori, Dr. Heyo Tjarks of Dubuque Dental Association and Keith Rahe President and CEO at the Dubuque Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.