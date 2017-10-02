20+ Killed in Las Vegas Shooting…US Spies Targeted in Cuba…Trial Begins in Killing of Kim Jong Un’s Brother Begins

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 20 people dead. Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says two off-duty officers have died. Several officers from California were attending the outdoor festival when a gunman opened fire. A Bakersfield officer was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities have not released any of their identities.

HAVANA (AP) – The Associated Press has learned that frightening attacks on U.S. personnel in Havana struck the heart of America’s spy network in Cuba, with intelligence operatives among the first and most severely affected victims. Individuals familiar with the situation say it wasn’t until U.S. spies, posted to the embassy under diplomatic cover, reported hearing bizarre sounds and even stranger physical effects that the United States realized something was wrong.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) – The European Union’s executive called on all sides in Spain “to now move very swiftly from confrontation to dialogue” in the wake of the violence that marred the Catalonian independence referendum Sunday. EU spokesman Margaritis Schinas also said the Commission trusts “the leadership of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to manage this difficult process.”

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia (AP) – The first day of hearings in the trial of two women accused of killing the half brother of North Korea’s leader has ended. Siti Aisyah of Indonesia and Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam were wearing flak jackets as they were escorted by heavily armed police out of the courthouse into separate cars on Monday afternoon. The trial is scheduled to resume Tuesday.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The first full Supreme Court term of the Trump presidency begins Monday with high-profile cases involving gay rights and religious freedoms on the docket. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has said this year on the court will be momentous. Conservatives are looking for a boost from the newest justice, Trump nominee Neil Gorsuch. Looming cases involve a dispute over a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, gerrymandering and the government’s ability to track people without search warrants.