1,800 Without Power in Downtown Dubuque

A tree limb falling on a power line is being blamed for causing a power outage affecting almost two thousand Alliant Energy customers in downtown Dubuque. A few minutes before 7:30 this morning, Dubuque firefighters were called to the intersection of West Locust and Ellis Streets, where a limb had apparently fallen on a power line, causing sparks and a fire. The fire was put out quickly, but the damage caused more 18-hundred Alliant customers to lose power. Alliant has a crew on site and is working to restore service. They anticipate that process might take until 10:00 to complete.