18 Months in Prison for Dubuque Woman Who Stole From Employer

A Dubuque woman will spend a year and a half in federal prison as punishment for stealing from the business she worked for. 35-year-old Jennifer Shively was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison yesterday. That comes after she pleaded guilty to one count of Mail Fraud earlier this year. As part of her plea, Shively admitted to stealing more than $70,000 from her employer. Court documents don’t identify the business where Shively worked as a bookkeeper. She admitted to using that position to write herself unauthorized checks from the business account. She also opened a credit card in her employer’s name and used it to buy personal items between August of 2012 and March of 2014. In addition to her time in prison, Shively will have to pay back nearly $80,000 in restitution to the victim.