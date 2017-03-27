Listen Live
KDTH Bracket Busters Too Close To Call

March 27, 2017   Sports

KDTH Bracket Busters STANDINGS (Going in the Final 4)

Listener          Current Pts     Possible Pts    National Champ Pick

1           Sherry Grutz              87        43        103     44        Duke

2          Diane Kunnert          86        45        102     46        Villanova

3          Glen Hardin              83         42        131     44        N. Carolina

4          Doug Wareham        82        44        82        44        Villanova

5          Henry Westhoff         81        39        97        40        Duke

5          Carole Porter             81         43        97        44        Kansas

7          Brian Kuhn               80         41        128     43        N. Carolina

7          Lois Glover               80         43        144     46        Gonzaga

10        Ray Orris                  79         41        95        42        Arizona

11        Rod Bakke               77         44        77        44        Duke

12        Jeanne Schonhoff    76        44        92        45        Arizona

12        Vickie Knowles         76        43        76        43        Kentucky

15        Bill Foley                   74        40        90        41        Villanova

15        Jon Dienst                74         43        90        44        Villanova

15        Pat Kunnert              74         43        122     45        N. Carolina

19        JC Miller                   72         42        72        42        Duke

19        Paul Gregory            72         37        136     40        Gonzaga

19        Jon McPhail             72         37        136     40        Gonzaga

