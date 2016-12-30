AM 1370 KDTH Top 3 Tri-States Sports Stories for 2016

The year 2016 was certainly filled with many memorable sports moments in the Tri-State Area. Here’s KDTH Sports Director Tim Lary’s Top 3 stories for the year.

A tie at the number 3 spot: a pair of high school Hall of Fame head coaches made headlines. In March, Al Marshall at Cascade retired after 47 seasons of coaching. His Cougars made it to the Class 2A State Championship game, but lost to Western Christian. Marshall ended his career with 738 wins to only 326 losses. Meanwhile legendary Wisconsin coach Jerry Petitgoue of Cuba City gained his 900th career victory starting his 50th season as head head coach. Petitigoue was denied number 900 in the final game of the Cubans season in March losing in the Sectional semi-finals so he returned in November and got the milestone win to open up the 2016-17 season.

At number 2 on the list: Cascade native Colin Rea’s whirlwind first full season of Major League Baseball. Rea earned a starting rotation spot in Spring Training with the San Diego Padres making his first major league start on April 8th. In May he flirted with history taking a no hitter into the 7th of a start against the Mets. In late July, Collin was traded to the Florida Marlins and was pulled from his first start after experiencing discomfort in his right elbow. He was then sent back to San Diego and is now in rehab following Tommy John Surgery expected to return in the 2018 season.

The number 1 story Tri-States Sports Story in 2016: In July, Dubuque native and former Wahlert prep volleyball standout Kayla Banwarth was named to the 12 player Team U.S.A. Olympic Women’s Volleyball roster to compete at the 2016 Olympic Summer Games in Rio. Banwarth ,who was the only libero on the Team USA roster ,helped the Americans come home with the bronze medal.

Following the Olympic Games in late August Banwarth returned to her hometown and received a welcome home celebration attended by hundreds.