Peosta Fareway Opens

The citizens of Peosta now have a grocery store of their own. Fareway held a grand opening for their new location in the community this morning. Brenda Edwards was the first shopper to check out, and says she’s been waiting for the community to have its own grocery store for a long time. Peosta Mayor Larry Mescher agrees, saying a grocery store has been one of the community’s most pressing needs for years. According to Store Supervisor Nick Greiner, Fareway is very familiar with being a town’s first or only grocery store. Fareway now operates about 120 grocery stores across four states. The Peosta location is their third in Dubuque County, joining others in Dubuque and Dyersville.