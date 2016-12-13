“Magic Mike” Star to Headline Mercy Red Dress Breakfast

One of the stars of the “Magic Mike” movies will be the featured guest for Mercy Medical Center’s annual Red Dress Breakfast. Joe Manganiello was announced as the celebrity who will headline the event, which is scheduled for February 24 of next year. Tickets are currently on sale through Mercy. Manganiello made his big screen debut in 2002’s “Spiderman” and has accumulated nearly forty credits since. He’s mainly known for playing ‘Big Richie’ in both “Magic Mike” and its sequel, “Magic Mike XXL.” He’s also appeared in several well-known TV series, including “One Tree Hill,” “How I Met Your Mother,” and “True Blood.”