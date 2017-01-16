Be sure to "Like" AM 1370 KDTH on Facebook and follow AM1370KDTH on Twitter! Join your Good Neighbor, Tom Hamilton Weekdays 11am-5pm for The "Good Neighbor Show", interviews, contests, great music and fun! The only way to start your day is with the KDTH Early Morning Show 5-10am with Michael Kaye, Jesse Gavin and Tim Lary! You can hear "ChickenMan" weekdays on KDTH at 6:40am and 3:35pm. Brought to you by Jack's Chicken Palace. Join your host, Bill Zwack, Sunday nights from 6-midnight for the best of old time radio on "The Big Broadcast". Like symphone music? Then tune in Sunday's from 5-6pm for "The KDTH Sunday Serenade" with your host Tom Hamilton. Return to the early days of Rock and Roll with Jim Parson's on "Shake, Rattle, Showtime" Saturday's at 5pm and following KDTH News and Sports at 8am Sunday. For 2 hours of your polka favorites, tune in "It's Polka Time" with your host Craig Ebel Sunday mornings from 10 until noon on AM1370 KDTH. For a perfect blend of music from the Great American Songbook, tune in "Martini Mix" with Mike Martin, Sunday's 3-5pm on AM1370 KDTH. For a musical swing down memory lane, tune in "Seem's like Old Times" with your host Craig Orndorff, Saturday nights at 7 and Sunday morning at 6 on AM1370 KDTH.

Dubuque & Tri-State News City Crews on “Full Response” to Ice - Dubuque’s Public Works Department has called in a full response to today’s ice storm. City salt trucks began running around midnight this morning with a group of fourteen vehicles hitting the streets. An additional three trucks have since been called in, according to Public Works Director John Klosterman. He says the crews have made good

Convicted Murderer Pleads to Jailhouse Assault - A man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend to death has admitted to assaulting a fellow inmate at the Dubuque County Jail. 28-year-old Eddie Hicks pled guilty to one count of assault in connection with an incident at the jail in early November. Court documents indicate that Hicks caused minor facial injuries to the other inmate.

Teenage Girl Arrested, Accused of Stabbing Boyfriend - A teenage girl has been arrested following a stabbing in downtown Dubuque early yesterday morning. A few minutes before 12:30 AM, police were called to the 1500 block of Central Avenue. Police say that a 17-year-old girl and her 22-year-old boyfriend had been arguing. The girl then stabbed her boyfriend in the forearm.

NFL Conference Finals Set…Finals Rematch…4th Seed Falls at Aussie Open - UNDATED (AP) – The NFL’s final foursome is set. The Green Bay Packers are going to Atlanta to play the Falcons in next Sunday’s NFC championship. In the AFC title game on Sunday, the top-seeded New England Patriots will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a rematch of an Oct. 23 game when the Patriots beat

UNI Men’s, Women’s Teams Both Pick Up Wins - The University of Northern Iowa snapped its seven-game losing streak with a 79-60 victory over the Drake Bulldogs yesterday afternoon in Cedar Falls. UNI saw a pair of 21-point efforts from senior Jeremy Morgan and junior Bennett Koch to lead the way. Former Western Dubuque prep Spencer Haldeman kicked in 10 points off the bench.