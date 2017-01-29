Saturday Night Cruise
Listen to AM 1370 KDTH every Saturday night from 7pm-Midnight for TC Christianson and the Saturday Night Cruise. He’ll be taking your requests and playing the greatest hits from the 50s, 60s, More »
KDTH News and Sports
Hear KDTH News and Sports weekday mornings at 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 8 & 8:30am, 12 noon, 3pm, 4pm & 5pm. KDTH News on Saturdays can be heard at 6am, 7am, More »
Voices of the Tri-States
Voices of the Tri States is a 30 minute public affairs program heard daily Mon-Fri from 12:30p-1p featuring local, state, and national news makers and hosted by Cindy Kohlmann. Voices of the More »
The Big Broadcast
“The Big Broadcast” with host Bill Zwack can be heard every Sunday evening from 6:00pm to midnight on AM 1370 KDTH. But it all started back in the 60s when Bill was More »
KDTH on Facebook and Twitter
Follow AM 1370 KDTH “The Voice of the Tri-States” on Facebook and Twitter! Go to your Facebook page or Twitter account and search for AM 1370 KDTH. You’ll find information about upcoming More »
Dubuque & Tri-State News
- Laborshed Study Underway In Dubuque (1/29/2017) - A study to help area employers better understand the size and characteristics of the area’s labor force and where to find potential employees is underway. The Laborshed employment study is being conducted by Iowa Workforce Development’s Regional Research Bureau with help from Greater Dubuque Development. Kristin Dietzel, Vice-President of Workforce Solutions at GDDC says the
- Grassley On Ag Sec Nominee Perdue (1/29/2017) - The jury is still out on President Donald Trump’s nominee for Agriculture Secretary. Last week Trump chose former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue to head the department. Iowa Senator Charles Grassley says its’ been 20 years since someone from the south was Secretary of Agriculture and he’s not sure if Perdue appreciates the role of the
- Jackson County Accident (1/29/2017) - Jackson County authorities are reporting a man was injured in a one vehicle accident late Friday night. The sheriff’s department there says 20-year old Mackenzie Bullock was on Union Street in LaMotte when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled it several times and was then ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to
Sports
- Men’s College Basketball (1/29/2017) - Iowa 85, Ohio St. 72 (22) Maryland 85, Minnesota 78 N. Illinois 74, Toledo 72 N. Iowa 71, Drake 63 S. Illinois 85, Missouri St. 84 Upper Iowa 82, Minot St. 67 Vanderbilt 84, Iowa St. 78 (15) Wisconsin 61 Rutgers 54 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Final (2) Kansas 79 (4) Kentucky 73 Final (3) Gonzaga
- Federer wins men’s title….South wins Senior Bowl…NHL players not in Olympic Hockey (1/29/2017) - MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – Roger Federer has won his 18th Grand Slam title and put some extra distance on the all-time list between himself and Rafael Nadal, the man he beat 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in a vintage Australian Open final on Sunday. It was the 35-year-old Federer’s fifth Australian title, his first at
- Area Scoreboard (1/29/2017) - Boys Basketball Hempstead 71, Fort Atkinson 42 Girls Basketball Western Dubuque 66, Wahlert 28 Cascade High School 49, Bellevue High School 40 Galena 68, Southwestern 33 Men’s Basketball Univ. of Dubuque- 85, Buena Vista Univ.- 72 (RV) Benedictine 67, Clarke 63 Wis.-Stout 73, Wis.-Platteville 70 Women’s Basketball Univ. of Dubuque- 73 Buena Vista Univ.- 63