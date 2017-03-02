Be sure to "Like" AM 1370 KDTH on Facebook and follow AM1370KDTH on Twitter! Join your Good Neighbor, Tom Hamilton Weekdays 11am-5pm for The "Good Neighbor Show", interviews, contests, great music and fun! The only way to start your day is with the KDTH Early Morning Show 5-10am with Michael Kaye, Jesse Gavin and Tim Lary! You can hear "ChickenMan" weekdays on KDTH at 6:40am and 3:35pm. Brought to you by Jack's Chicken Palace. Join your host, Bill Zwack, Sunday nights from 6-midnight for the best of old time radio on "The Big Broadcast". Like symphone music? Then tune in Sunday's from 5-6pm for "The KDTH Sunday Serenade" with your host Tom Hamilton. Return to the early days of Rock and Roll with Jim Parson's on "Shake, Rattle, Showtime" Saturday's at 5pm and following KDTH News and Sports at 8am Sunday. For 2 hours of your polka favorites, tune in "It's Polka Time" with your host Craig Ebel Sunday mornings from 10 until noon on AM1370 KDTH. For a perfect blend of music from the Great American Songbook, tune in "Martini Mix" with Mike Martin, Sunday's 3-5pm on AM1370 KDTH. For a musical swing down memory lane, tune in "Seem's like Old Times" with your host Craig Orndorff, Saturday nights at 7 and Sunday morning at 6 on AM1370 KDTH.

Dubuque & Tri-State News UPDATE: Police ID Shooting Suspect In Dubuque - Dubuque police have identified a man who shot another man in the Washington Park neighborhood this morning. (Friday morning) 26 year old David Caldwell of Chicago is charged in the shooting pf 32 year old Fred Jenkins also of Chicago. According to a release from the police department both men got into an argument in

New President And CEO At Hillcrest Family Services - Hillcrest Family Services in Dubuque has a new President and CEO. Julie Heiderscheit, the current Chief Operating Officer at Hillcrest has been promoted to President and CEO. Heiderscheit replaces Gary Gansemer who will retire in April after 19 years of heading the organization. Before becoming COO, Heiderscheit, who came to Hillcrest in 2006 served as

Shooting Injures Chicago Man, Suspect in Custody - One man has been taken to the hospital and another is in custody after a shooting in Dubuque’s Washington neighborhood this morning. Police were called to the 2100 block of Jackson Street shortly after 7:30 AM. That’s where witnesses say a pair of men had been in an argument, which escalated into a physical disturbance. Sports Fighting Saints Defeat Sioux Falls - SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -Colin Theisen notched his second hat trick of the season, as the Dubuque Fighting Saints started a busy stretch off on the right foot. The Saints took down the Sioux Falls Stampede 5-2 which swept the season series between the two teams. The Saints will move on to take the Des Moines

Clarke Crusaders Will Become Clarke Pride - Clarke University will have a nickname change later this year. Yesterday the university announced the athletic programs will discontinue using the nickname Crusaders this summer and will become the Clarke Pride. The nickname Pride represents the name for a community of Lions and will allow them to keep the current logo and mascot. University leaders

Area Scoreboard (2/3) - High School Boys Basketball North Linn, Troy Mills 93, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 36 Galena 75, River Ridge 53 High School Girls Basketball Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 68, Belmont, Wis. 46 Cuba City 65, Iowa Grant 33 Fennimore 44, Southwestern 39 Benton 49, River Ridge 46 Darlington 60, Mineral Point 50 Shullsburg 63, Potosi 29 College Men’s