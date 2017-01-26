Be sure to "Like" AM 1370 KDTH on Facebook and follow AM1370KDTH on Twitter! Join your Good Neighbor, Tom Hamilton Weekdays 11am-5pm for The "Good Neighbor Show", interviews, contests, great music and fun! The only way to start your day is with the KDTH Early Morning Show 5-10am with Michael Kaye, Jesse Gavin and Tim Lary! You can hear "ChickenMan" weekdays on KDTH at 6:40am and 3:35pm. Brought to you by Jack's Chicken Palace. Join your host, Bill Zwack, Sunday nights from 6-midnight for the best of old time radio on "The Big Broadcast". Like symphone music? Then tune in Sunday's from 5-6pm for "The KDTH Sunday Serenade" with your host Tom Hamilton. Return to the early days of Rock and Roll with Jim Parson's on "Shake, Rattle, Showtime" Saturday's at 5pm and following KDTH News and Sports at 8am Sunday. For 2 hours of your polka favorites, tune in "It's Polka Time" with your host Craig Ebel Sunday mornings from 10 until noon on AM1370 KDTH. For a perfect blend of music from the Great American Songbook, tune in "Martini Mix" with Mike Martin, Sunday's 3-5pm on AM1370 KDTH. For a musical swing down memory lane, tune in "Seem's like Old Times" with your host Craig Orndorff, Saturday nights at 7 and Sunday morning at 6 on AM1370 KDTH.

Dubuque & Tri-State News Carnival Worker Sentenced to Prison for Sexually Abusing Underage Girl - A carnival worker will spend five years in prison for sexually abusing a girl at an area county fair. 27-year-old David Pennington, Junior, of South Carolina was recently convicted on a charge of Third-Degree Sexual Abuse. Prosecutors say that Pennington abused a girl younger than 16 while working at the Clayton County Fair last summer.

Parents Make Their Case for Keeping ED Catholic School Open - Supporters of the Catholic elementary school in East Dubuque say they’re hopeful that church leaders will hold off on closing the school. The Diocese of Rockford announced Tuesday that it would be closing the St. Mary’s school at the end of this school year. Diocese officials then met with parents at the school on Tuesday

Gehrts: Streak of Sunless Days Could End Friday - Our streak of days without sunshine should come to an end by the end of this week. That’s according to KCRG meteorologist Justin Gehrts, who says it’s possible we could see a partly sunny sky on Friday. By then, Gehrts says Dubuque will be approaching a two week stretch since we had a full day Sports National Scoreboard (1/26) - Final OT Sacramento 116 Cleveland 112 Final Miami 109 Brooklyn 106 Final Boston 120 Houston 109 Final Philadelphia 114 Milwaukee 109 Final Oklahoma City 114 New Orleans 105 Final Atlanta 119 Chicago 114 Final Golden State 113 Charlotte 103 Final Memphis 101 Toronto 99 Final Dallas 103 N-Y Knicks 95 Final Portland 105 L.A. Lakers

College Basketball Roundup - Iowa State Holds Off KSU AMES, Iowa – Iowa State used its survival techniques in the rugged Big 12 Conference last night. After squandering a 20-point second-half lead, Iowa State (13-6, 5-3 Big 12) made plays down the stretch to come away with a 70-65 win over Kansas State (15-5, 4-4 Big 12) in

Area Scoreboard (1/25) - High School Boys Basketball IOWA Wahlert 63, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 59 Hempstead 74, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68 Senior 61, Cedar Rapids Xavier 52 Western Dubuque 67, Central Clinton, DeWitt 41 Cascade 60, Camanche 54 Mount Vernon 59, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 52 North Fayette Valley 51, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 37 Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 61,