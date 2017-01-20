Saturday Night Cruise
KDTH News and Sports
Voices of the Tri-States
The Big Broadcast
KDTH on Facebook and Twitter
Dubuque & Tri-State News
- Man Struck By Semi In Dubuque Suffers Severe Leg Injury (1/20/2017) - A Dubuque man was severely injured after he was struck by a semi-tractor trailer this morning. The incident happened shortly after 6 am. at Rousselot Inc. on Kerper Blvd. According to a report from Dubuque police, 64 year old Michael Szwed of Lockport, Illinois pulled alongside the building to drop off a load of
- Fire Alarms Cause Evacuation At Hempstead (1/20/2017) - Smoke alarms rang out at Hempstead High School in Dubuque this morning causing the evacuation of students and faculty. Scanner traffic indicated that fire fighters responded to the alarms at around 8:45 and there was possibly a problem near or inside the school’s elevator shaft. Students and staff were outside for about 10 minutes
- “Angel Shot” Could Protect From Dangerous Situations (1/20/2017) - Dubuque bar patrons who find themselves in an uncomfortable or dangerous situation could have a new way to signal for help. Bars in several states have recently been in the news for offering a so-called “angel shot.” If someone at the bar is concerned for their safety, but doesn’t want to draw attention, they can
Sports
- College Basketball/Wrestling/Volleyball/Swimming/Hockey Scores (1/21/2017) - Women’s College Basketball UNI Panthers 59, Indiana State 47 Men’s Volleyball Missouri Valley College 3, Clarke 2 Wrestling Augustana College 23, Platteville 21 Men’s Swimming Loras 126, Beloit 78 Women’s Swimming Loras 118, Beloit 64 Hockey While the #SolowStreak ended at 20 games, one game short of tying a USHL
- Boy’s and Girl’s High School Basketball Scores (1/21/2017) - Boy’s High School Basketball IOWA Hempstead 63, Xavier, Cedar Rapids 44 Dubuque, Senior 52, Linn-Mar, Marion 47 Solon 46, Epworth, Western Dubuque 35 Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 89, Maquoketa 61 Springville 50, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 44 West Branch 70, Bellevue 63 WISCONSIN Platteville 65, Lancaster 62 Darlington 63 Cuba City 46 Fennimore 78, Boscobel 45
- Gasol has surgery…NFC injury update…Watkins mending…Birds complete Trumbo deal (1/21/2017) - SAN ANTONIO (AP) – The San Antonio Spurs say they still don’t know how long they’ll be without Pau Gasol following surgery to repair a fractured left ring finger. The 16-year veteran center was injured during warmups Thursday night, jamming his left hand into Kyle Anderson’s left shoulder during a layup drill. Gasol is averaging