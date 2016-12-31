Saturday Night Cruise
KDTH News and Sports
Voices of the Tri-States
The Big Broadcast
KDTH on Facebook and Twitter
Dubuque & Tri-State News
- Fraudulent Phone Campaign (12/31/2016) - A phone campaign fraudulently using the name “Disabled Police and Sheriff’s Foundation” has surfaced in Jo Daviess County. The Illinois Sheriff’s Association put out a news release that says charities often solicit donors under multiple names. The release says Charities Watch is aware of the charity soliciting donors using names like American Police and Sheriff’s
- Community Y’s New Year’s Eve Bash (12/31/2016) - The Dubuque Community Y invites the public to ring in the New Year with them. The annual New Year’s Eve Family Party Night will be held later today at the facility on North Booth Street with all kinds of children’s activities. Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance from the Dubuque Community Y.
- Clinic Opens In Dubuque Hy-Vee (12/30/2016) - A new health clinic opened this week inside a Dubuque Hy-Vee store, making it easier for people to get medical attention. Our coverage partners at KCRG TV tell us the Grand River Medical Group has many locations in Dubuque and the newest is inside the Hy-Vee off NE Arterial and Asbury Road. The clinic will
Sports
- College Men’s & Women’s Basketball/Hockey Scores (12/31/2016) - College Men’s Basketball UD 89, Clarke 72 Loras 108, St. Scholastica 94 St. Norbert 63, Platteville 56 Texas Tech 78, Iowa State 64 College Women’s Basketball Dubuque 78, Augustana 76 Baldwin Wallace 72, Loras 60 UNI Panthers 61, Missouri State 54 Hockey Jaxon Castor notched a shutout, Colin Theisen scored thrice, and the
- High School Boys Basketball (12/31/2016) - Lancaster 66, Kickapoo 45 Iowa-Grant 82, Weston 42
- No charges for Gopher gridders…Seahawks reward Bennett…Mathis to retire…No Smith for Raiders (12/31/2016) - MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Prosecutors say the 10 suspended University of Minnesota football players will not face charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault near campus. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman stood by his November decision after taking a second look at the case. Freeman says the school’s investigation didn’t add sufficient evidence to warrant