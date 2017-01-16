Saturday Night Cruise
Dubuque & Tri-State News
- City Crews on “Full Response” to Ice (1/16/2017) - Dubuque’s Public Works Department has called in a full response to today’s ice storm. City salt trucks began running around midnight this morning with a group of fourteen vehicles hitting the streets. An additional three trucks have since been called in, according to Public Works Director John Klosterman. He says the crews have made good
- Convicted Murderer Pleads to Jailhouse Assault (1/16/2017) - A man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend to death has admitted to assaulting a fellow inmate at the Dubuque County Jail. 28-year-old Eddie Hicks pled guilty to one count of assault in connection with an incident at the jail in early November. Court documents indicate that Hicks caused minor facial injuries to the other inmate.
- Teenage Girl Arrested, Accused of Stabbing Boyfriend (1/16/2017) - A teenage girl has been arrested following a stabbing in downtown Dubuque early yesterday morning. A few minutes before 12:30 AM, police were called to the 1500 block of Central Avenue. Police say that a 17-year-old girl and her 22-year-old boyfriend had been arguing. The girl then stabbed her boyfriend in the forearm. He was
Sports
- National Scoreboard (1/16) (1/16/2017) - National Basketball Association Dallas 98 Minnesota 87 Atlanta 111 Milwaukee 98 Toronto 116 Knicks 101 Houston 137 Brooklyn 112 Oklahoma City 122 Sacramento 118 Chicago 108 Memphis 104 Detroit 102 Lakers 97 National Hockey League Washington 5 Philadelphia 0 Minnesota 3 Chicago 2 New Jersey 2 Vancouver 1 (OT) St. Louis 2 Anaheim
- NFL Conference Finals Set…Finals Rematch…4th Seed Falls at Aussie Open (1/16/2017) - UNDATED (AP) – The NFL’s final foursome is set. The Green Bay Packers are going to Atlanta to play the Falcons in next Sunday’s NFC championship. In the AFC title game on Sunday, the top-seeded New England Patriots will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a rematch of an Oct. 23 game when the Patriots beat
- UNI Men’s, Women’s Teams Both Pick Up Wins (1/16/2017) - The University of Northern Iowa snapped its seven-game losing streak with a 79-60 victory over the Drake Bulldogs yesterday afternoon in Cedar Falls. UNI saw a pair of 21-point efforts from senior Jeremy Morgan and junior Bennett Koch to lead the way. Former Western Dubuque prep Spencer Haldeman kicked in 10 points off the bench.