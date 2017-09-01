Saturday Night Cruise
KDTH News and Sports
Voices of the Tri-States
The Big Broadcast
KDTH on Facebook and Twitter
Dubuque & Tri-State News
- Grassley: “Obamacare” Repeal Needs to Be Transitional Process (1/9/2017) - One of President-elect Donald Trump’s stated goals for his first month in office is to repeal the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as “Obamacare.” Iowa Senator Charles Grassley is also in favor of scraping the health care law. But he says Congress will need to do so in a way that prevents any losses in
- Dubuque Man Accused of Shoplifting from Wal-Mart, Hitting an Officer (1/9/2017) - A man accused of shoplifting from the Dubuque Wal-Mart faces a handful of charges after police say he hit an officer while being arrested. Officers were called to the store at 6:20 last night on a report of a shoplifter. Police searched the man and found a video game controller and an airsoft handgun, both
- Police: Platteville Man Pulled Knife on Woman, Forced Her into His Car (1/9/2017) - A Platteville man has been accused of holding a woman at knifepoint and trying to take her out of the city. Authorities were called to the Oak Park Trailer Court south of Platteville at about 8:45 Saturday night. Witnesses there told officers that 47-year-old Brian Niemann had pulled a knife on a woman in his
Sports
- Steelers, Packers advance…Browns get a DC…Dykes out at Cal…Thomas wins at Kapalua (1/9/2017) - PITTSBURGH (AP) – Antonio Brown turned short passes into touchdowns of 50 and 62 yards in the first quarter to jumpstart Pittsburgh’s 30-12 rout of Miami in the AFC wild-card playoffs. Le’Veon Bell rushed for a team playoff-record 167 yards and two touchdowns as the Steelers rolled to their eighth straight win and advanced to
- College Basketball Round-Up (1/9/2017) - Iowa Stops Rutgers For 2nd Big 10 Win IOWA CITY, Iowa — There was a nine-point second-half deficit and an eight-plus minute scoring drought, but the University of Iowa men’s basketball team found a way to post its second Big Ten win this season.The Hawkeyes trailed 51-42 with 10:12 remaining before putting the clamps
- Sunday’s National Scoreboard (1/8) (1/9/2017) - AFC Wildcard Playoff Final Pittsburgh 30 Miami 12 NFC Wildcard Playoff Final Green Bay 38 N-Y Giants 13 Final Philadelphia 105 Brooklyn 95 Final Washington 107 Milwaukee 101 Final L.A. Clippers 98 Miami 86 Final Houston 129 Toronto 122 Final Memphis 88 Utah 79 Final Cleveland 120 Phoenix 116 Final 2OT Detroit 125 Portland