Saturday Night Cruise
Listen to AM 1370 KDTH every Saturday night from 7pm-Midnight for TC Christianson and the Saturday Night Cruise. He’ll be taking your requests and playing the greatest hits from the 50s, 60s, More »
KDTH News and Sports
Hear KDTH News and Sports weekday mornings at 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 8 & 8:30am, 12 noon, 3pm, 4pm & 5pm. KDTH News on Saturdays can be heard at 6am, 7am, More »
Voices of the Tri-States
Voices of the Tri States is a 30 minute public affairs program heard daily Mon-Fri from 12:30p-1p featuring local, state, and national news makers and hosted by Cindy Kohlmann. Voices of the More »
The Big Broadcast
“The Big Broadcast” with host Bill Zwack can be heard every Sunday evening from 6:00pm to midnight on AM 1370 KDTH. But it all started back in the 60s when Bill was More »
KDTH on Facebook and Twitter
Follow AM 1370 KDTH “The Voice of the Tri-States” on Facebook and Twitter! Go to your Facebook page or Twitter account and search for AM 1370 KDTH. You’ll find information about upcoming More »
Dubuque & Tri-State News
- Carnival Worker Sentenced to Prison for Sexually Abusing Underage Girl (1/26/2017) - A carnival worker will spend five years in prison for sexually abusing a girl at an area county fair. 27-year-old David Pennington, Junior, of South Carolina was recently convicted on a charge of Third-Degree Sexual Abuse. Prosecutors say that Pennington abused a girl younger than 16 while working at the Clayton County Fair last summer.
- Parents Make Their Case for Keeping ED Catholic School Open (1/26/2017) - Supporters of the Catholic elementary school in East Dubuque say they’re hopeful that church leaders will hold off on closing the school. The Diocese of Rockford announced Tuesday that it would be closing the St. Mary’s school at the end of this school year. Diocese officials then met with parents at the school on Tuesday
- Gehrts: Streak of Sunless Days Could End Friday (1/25/2017) - Our streak of days without sunshine should come to an end by the end of this week. That’s according to KCRG meteorologist Justin Gehrts, who says it’s possible we could see a partly sunny sky on Friday. By then, Gehrts says Dubuque will be approaching a two week stretch since we had a full day
Sports
- National Scoreboard (1/26) (1/26/2017) - Final OT Sacramento 116 Cleveland 112 Final Miami 109 Brooklyn 106 Final Boston 120 Houston 109 Final Philadelphia 114 Milwaukee 109 Final Oklahoma City 114 New Orleans 105 Final Atlanta 119 Chicago 114 Final Golden State 113 Charlotte 103 Final Memphis 101 Toronto 99 Final Dallas 103 N-Y Knicks 95 Final Portland 105 L.A. Lakers
- College Basketball Roundup (1/25/2017) - Iowa State Holds Off KSU AMES, Iowa – Iowa State used its survival techniques in the rugged Big 12 Conference last night. After squandering a 20-point second-half lead, Iowa State (13-6, 5-3 Big 12) made plays down the stretch to come away with a 70-65 win over Kansas State (15-5, 4-4 Big 12) in
- Area Scoreboard (1/25) (1/25/2017) - High School Boys Basketball IOWA Wahlert 63, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 59 Hempstead 74, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68 Senior 61, Cedar Rapids Xavier 52 Western Dubuque 67, Central Clinton, DeWitt 41 Cascade 60, Camanche 54 Mount Vernon 59, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 52 North Fayette Valley 51, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 37 Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 61,