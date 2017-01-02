Saturday Night Cruise
Listen to AM 1370 KDTH every Saturday night from 7pm-Midnight for TC Christianson and the Saturday Night Cruise. He’ll be taking your requests and playing the greatest hits from the 50s, 60s, More »
KDTH News and Sports
Hear KDTH News and Sports weekday mornings at 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 8 & 8:30am, 12 noon, 3pm, 4pm & 5pm. KDTH News on Saturdays can be heard at 6am, 7am, More »
Voices of the Tri-States
Voices of the Tri States is a 30 minute public affairs program heard daily Mon-Fri from 12:30p-1p featuring local, state, and national news makers and hosted by Cindy Kohlmann. Voices of the More »
Dubuque & Tri-State News
- River Museum CEO Arrested on Drunk Driving Charge (2/1/2017) - The top executive at the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium has been accused of driving drunk. Dr. Robert Davis was arrested on a first offense Operating While Intoxicated charge early last Saturday morning. According to court documents, Davis was pulled over for speeding by a Dubuque County Sheriff’s deputy near the intersection of Pennsylvania
- Dubuque Superintendent: 1.1% Aid is “Close to the Worst Case Scenario” (2/1/2017) - The Dubuque schools superintendent says a proposal to raise state aid by just more than one percent is close to the “worst case scenario.” Committees in both the Iowa House and Senate have forwarded bills that would increase aid for school districts by 1.1%. That’s about half as much as the 2% that Governor Terry
- Grassley Intends to Support Gorsuch’s Nomination (2/1/2017) - The Iowa Senator who chairs the Judiciary Committee intends to support President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court. The President has nominated Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Neil Gorsuch to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, who died nearly a year ago. Iowa Senator Charles Grassley says Gorsuch is the kind of judge needed to balance
Sports
- College Basketball Round Up (2/1/2017) - Iowa Pounds Rutgers PISCATAWAY, N.J. — One of the University of Iowa men’s basketball team’s most complete team performances led to the Hawkeyes’ first true road victory of the season. Iowa blitzed Rutgers from the opening tip in a lop-sided 83-63 win Tuesday night at the RAC. The Hawkeyes have won two straight games to
- Area Scoreboard (2/1) (2/1/2017) - High School Boys Basketball IOWA Wahlert 72, Cedar Rapids Washington 51 #8 Dubuque, Hempstead 86, Waterloo, West 65 #2 Dubuque, Senior 69, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 53 Cascade,Western Dubuque 49, Monticello 47 Easton Valley 66, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 40 North Cedar, Stanwood 65, Bellevue 62, OT WISCONSIN Platteville 70, Cuba City 44 Richland Center 62, Iowa
- Cavs to audition guards…Nats get relief…GNC can’t outmuscle NFL…Rangers reward coach (2/1/2017) - CLEVELAND (AP) – Kirk Hinrich plans to work out with the Cleveland Cavaliers today as the team seeks a backup point guard who can shoot the ball. The 36-year-old Hinrich has averaged 10.9 points and 4.8 rebounds since turning pro in 2003, but he hasn’t played in the NBA since last season. ESPN.com has reported