Be sure to "Like" AM 1370 KDTH on Facebook and follow AM1370KDTH on Twitter! Join your Good Neighbor, Tom Hamilton Weekdays 11am-5pm for The "Good Neighbor Show", interviews, contests, great music and fun! The only way to start your day is with the KDTH Early Morning Show 5-10am with Michael Kaye, Jesse Gavin and Tim Lary! You can hear "ChickenMan" weekdays on KDTH at 6:40am and 3:35pm. Brought to you by Jack's Chicken Palace. Join your host, Bill Zwack, Sunday nights from 6-midnight for the best of old time radio on "The Big Broadcast". Like symphone music? Then tune in Sunday's from 5-6pm for "The KDTH Sunday Serenade" with your host Tom Hamilton. Return to the early days of Rock and Roll with Jim Parson's on "Shake, Rattle, Showtime" Saturday's at 5pm and following KDTH News and Sports at 8am Sunday. For 2 hours of your polka favorites, tune in "It's Polka Time" with your host Craig Ebel Sunday mornings from 10 until noon on AM1370 KDTH. For a perfect blend of music from the Great American Songbook, tune in "Martini Mix" with Mike Martin, Sunday's 3-5pm on AM1370 KDTH. For a musical swing down memory lane, tune in "Seem's like Old Times" with your host Craig Orndorff, Saturday nights at 7 and Sunday morning at 6 on AM1370 KDTH.

Dubuque & Tri-State News Laborshed Study Underway In Dubuque - A study to help area employers better understand the size and characteristics of the area’s labor force and where to find potential employees is underway. The Laborshed employment study is being conducted by Iowa Workforce Development’s Regional Research Bureau with help from Greater Dubuque Development. Kristin Dietzel, Vice-President of Workforce Solutions at GDDC says the

Grassley On Ag Sec Nominee Perdue - The jury is still out on President Donald Trump’s nominee for Agriculture Secretary. Last week Trump chose former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue to head the department. Iowa Senator Charles Grassley says its’ been 20 years since someone from the south was Secretary of Agriculture and he’s not sure if Perdue appreciates the role of the

Jackson County Accident - Jackson County authorities are reporting a man was injured in a one vehicle accident late Friday night. The sheriff’s department there says 20-year old Mackenzie Bullock was on Union Street in LaMotte when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled it several times and was then ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to Sports Men’s College Basketball - Iowa 85, Ohio St. 72 (22) Maryland 85, Minnesota 78 N. Illinois 74, Toledo 72 N. Iowa 71, Drake 63 S. Illinois 85, Missouri St. 84 Upper Iowa 82, Minot St. 67 Vanderbilt 84, Iowa St. 78 (15) Wisconsin 61 Rutgers 54 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Final (2) Kansas 79 (4) Kentucky 73 Final (3) Gonzaga

Federer wins men’s title….South wins Senior Bowl…NHL players not in Olympic Hockey - MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – Roger Federer has won his 18th Grand Slam title and put some extra distance on the all-time list between himself and Rafael Nadal, the man he beat 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in a vintage Australian Open final on Sunday. It was the 35-year-old Federer’s fifth Australian title, his first at

Area Scoreboard - Boys Basketball Hempstead 71, Fort Atkinson 42 Girls Basketball Western Dubuque 66, Wahlert 28 Cascade High School 49, Bellevue High School 40 Galena 68, Southwestern 33 Men’s Basketball Univ. of Dubuque- 85, Buena Vista Univ.- 72 (RV) Benedictine 67, Clarke 63 Wis.-Stout 73, Wis.-Platteville 70 Women’s Basketball Univ. of Dubuque- 73 Buena Vista Univ.- 63